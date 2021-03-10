 

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the USA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE:“VRB”) (OTCQB:“VRBFF”) (FRANKFURT:“NWN”) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2021, the Company’s common shares were approved and have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) in the USA, under the symbol “VRBFF”.

“The OTCQB market in the USA provides a regulated platform that will enhance the visibility and trading capability of our Company’s common shares for both institutional and retail investors,” said Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. “We are confident that trading on the OTCQB in the USA will provide VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. and it’s shareholders with added visibility and market access to the world’s largest economy, promoting greater awareness of the Company’s disruptive vanadium technologies and strategic supply.”

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the USA and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and market information on VanadiumCorp at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VRBFF/overview

About OTC Market Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the USA VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE:“VRB”) (OTCQB:“VRBFF”) (FRANKFURT:“NWN”) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2021, the Company’s common shares were …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
233
VanadiumCorp, ehemals PacificOre Mining