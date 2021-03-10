VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the USA

“The OTCQB market in the USA provides a regulated platform that will enhance the visibility and trading capability of our Company’s common shares for both institutional and retail investors,” said Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. “We are confident that trading on the OTCQB in the USA will provide VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. and it’s shareholders with added visibility and market access to the world’s largest economy, promoting greater awareness of the Company’s disruptive vanadium technologies and strategic supply.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE:“VRB”) (OTCQB:“VRBFF”) (FRANKFURT:“NWN”) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2021, the Company’s common shares were approved and have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) in the USA, under the symbol “VRBFF”.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the USA and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and market information on VanadiumCorp at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VRBFF/overview

