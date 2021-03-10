 

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EVALUATE DIVIDEND CONSISTING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK

New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company’s Chief Executive Officer to evaluate the feasibility of declaring a dividend (or other distribution) to holders of the Company’s common stock, in the form of warrants to purchase shares of its common stock for cash. The purpose of this corporate action would be to return a portion of the Company’s future value to the stockholders in a manner that gives all stockholders the opportunity to participate in the Company’s potential future growth.

GTII intends to evaluate the feasibility of such a corporate action and report its evaluations back to the Board of Directors, including a proposed structure for the corporate action, as well as a proposed record date, exercise price and terms for a warrant agreement. The final terms of any such corporate action would be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

