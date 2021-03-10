 

Lightspin Announces Enhanced Cloud Contextual Security

Features ready-made dynamic remediation, real-time end-to-end monitoring, smart alerting, and risk analysis for the full DevOps lifecycle

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, a pioneer in contextual cloud security protecting native, Kubernetes and microservices from known and unknown risks, today announced the availability of enhanced contextual security for cloud environments. Lightspin provides rapid, in-depth visualization of the cloud stack and sophisticated detection capabilities to proactively protect cloud environments, including dynamic remediation, real-time end-to-end monitoring, smart alerting, and risk analysis across the full DevOps lifecycle.

Enterprises are moving their data to the cloud to modernize their IT infrastructure and implement digital transformation projects in response to the new online economy. However, according to a recent McAfee report, the risk of cloud computing is also on the rise with a 630 percent increase in cloud attacks, since January 2020. Lightspin protects valued assets from the inside out, based on real-time detection of attack paths to prevent and prioritize threats to provide the best protection from data breaches.

"Today many security teams are challenged by complex and highly dynamic cloud environments, with workloads moving in and out of public and private clouds resulting in an alert avalanche," said Vladi Sandler, CEO at Lightspin. "We provide real-time monitoring, prioritization of threats and automatic adjustments of security permissions, enabling IT to find the balance between speed, agility and control."  

Lightspin v2.0 includes the following capabilities:

  • Dynamic remediation - Lightspin recommends initial customized security settings and then performs real-time scans to dynamically reassign permissions, including AWS permission guardrails based on fast changing cloud environment. When security engineers need to take action, Lightspin provides  an out-of-the-box fix on spot with a single click.
  • Real-time end-to-end monitoring – Lightspin continuously scans the cloud environment in real-time, providing a deep and comprehensive view of the entire cloud stack with a clear action plan. In-depth actionable insights are fully explained for each attack scenario with the ability to convert to an intuitive graph-based visualization to save time and make more efficient use of technical resources. 
  • Smart prioritization – Lightspin assigns a priority and labels each attack path based on severity and the contextual risk score for quick identification and remediation. Unlike systems that monitor traffic to find anomalies to detect intrusions, Lightspin protects the cloud environment from the inside out by blocking attack paths to the most valuable assets.
  • DevOps capabilities – Lightspin alerts early during the development cycle before cloud configurations are put into production to prevent vulnerabilities proactively. This capability breaks down information silos between developers, security, and operation teams to improve security collaboration across the enterprise for better protection.

Several Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe have implemented Lightspin to secure their cloud environments since Lightspin came out of stealth mode last November.

About Lightspin

Lightspin's contextual cloud security platform protects native, Kubernetes, and microservices from known and unknown risks. Using predictive graph-based technology, Lightspin empowers cloud and security teams to eliminate risks by proactively blocking all attack paths while maximizing productivity by dramatically reducing and prioritizing security alerts to cut down remediation time. For more information, visit: https://www.lightspin.io/

