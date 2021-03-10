No Oven Required! Pillsbury is in the Cookie Aisle for the First Time Ever with New Soft Baked Cookies

Pillsbury is taking up residence in the cookie aisle for the first time ever – and the baking is already done. The new line of Soft Baked Cookies are ready to eat out of the package as soon as you get them home (or even in the car if you just can’t wait).

Pillsbury makes each delicious cookie using a blend of real butter and shortening for the perfect soft texture. They come in four homemade inspired flavors that we know our fans will love, including:

Chocolate Chip : A familiar, fan-favorite made with real chocolate chips

: A familiar, fan-favorite made with real chocolate chips Confetti: Everything you love about a birthday cake, but in a cookie

Everything you love about a birthday cake, but in a cookie Sugar with Drizzled Icing : A classic flavor topped with icing

: A classic flavor topped with icing Peanut Butter with Chocolatey Drizzle: The perfect combination of real peanut butter and chocolatey goodness

“Pillsbury is a beloved baking brand that has been around for more than 100 years, but its products have never been in the cookie aisle until now,” said Jeff Caswell, president, General Mills Snacks Division. “While our fans love baking Pillsbury products in the oven, our consumer research indicates there are times that a ready-to-eat cookie is preferred. We focused on launching Pillsbury Soft Baked Cookies for that quick treat, knowing there is not always time for baking.”

Pillsbury Soft Baked Cookies will be available in Walmart stores this March (fans can preorder on Walmart.com starting March 10) and at other retailers nationwide starting in April. Each package of Soft Baked Cookies includes 18 snackable-sized cookies at a SRP of $3.69.

