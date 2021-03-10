 

Everbridge Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda Presents on the Critical Role of Software in Creating a Safer World at 2021 SXSW Global Conference

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that this year’s SXSW Conference opened registrations for Everbridge Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda’s “2021 CX Report: Safety Eats the World” presentation on the value of critical event management (CEM) in an age of rising natural, manmade and digital crises. The talk covers trends for greater human safety and business resiliency through design and technology for both private and public sectors, and will occur on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 11:15 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Everbridge's Dr. John Maeda Presents on the Critical Role of Software in Creating a Safer World at 2021 SXSW (Photo: Business Wire)

As the world faces the immense supply chain challenge, for example, of coordinating global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, governments and businesses are leveraging technology solutions to apply best practices to help keep their citizens safer and accurately informed. By addressing this public health crisis faster, governments will unlock the ability to fully re-open economies and approach a return to normalcy for the betterment of all states, people and businesses.

Dr. Maeda plans to share his emerging insights from tackling critical events, such as the outbreak of a global pandemic to the massive distribution of a vaccine, to best practices for preparing and responding to extreme weather, cyberattacks and business disruptions – all through technology and design.

Key takeaways of Dr. Maeda’s session to include:

  • The state-of-the-art in how technology and design are used to manage risks.
  • Lessons learned from the black swan event of COVID -19 and the impact of design on the world’s road to recovery.
  • The value of taking risks versus just managing risk — how businesses thrive in an uncertain world.

“There seems to be a new critical event emerging every day of the week — and it’s made the science of effectively managing them, or mismanaging them, into front page news as exemplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing vaccine dissemination challenges,” said Dr. Maeda. “My annual reports forecast trends at the intersection of humanity, technology, and business, and last year I highlighted digital transformation’s Achilles heel: an organization’s ability to change rapidly. This year’s report spotlights the safety technology stack as the key factor for accelerating digital transformation during and after the pandemic lifts.”

