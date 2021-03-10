 

Landsbankinn hf. Annual General Meeting 24 March 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Landsbankinn hf. will be held on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 17:00. The meeting will be held at Austurstræti 11, Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the agenda for the Annual General Meeting.


For further information:
Hanna K. Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is
Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

