 

CBMJ Purchases J. Vincent Creative Digital Marketing Agency, Furthering Its Media Acquisitions Initiative, Broadening the Scope of CBMJ’s Client Base

Atlanta, GA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC:CBMJ) has completed the acquisition of all of the assets of J. Vincent Creative Digital Marketing Agency (JVC) in Atlanta, GA. JVincentCreative.com is an established full service SEO and digital marketing agency. 

The purchase is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions expanding the capabilities and client base of CBMJ while increasing revenues and building out its team of professionals. CBMJ, Inc. now has access to JVC's team, clients, and core competencies of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), web design, and digital advertising. In addition to JVCs’ client list and business acumen, as part of the purchase CBMJ now also owns www.christianrebelnation.com and e-commerce website and brand including all social media support portals and all product designs, CRN e-mail list, customized software, and supply chain. 

While CBMJ’s original digital marketing agency, DeDonato Enterprises, focuses on politically conservative clients, JVC will focus on clients in other industries expanding its scope of business and increasing CBMJ’s revenue.

Founder and CEO Jeff Evans and his team focus on generating more leads, appointments, and sales for their clients through their proven, predictable system that is designed to grow client businesses digitally. Their proprietary system is called, “The Local Business Blueprint.” In the past 10 years, J. Vincent Creative has been hired by hundreds of businesses across dozens of industries and generated millions in sales for their clients with direct response marketing. 

Brandon Vallorani, President, remarked: "The most valuable asset that we gain is the knowledge and industry experience of JVC’s founder Jeff Evans and the team of professionals that he has assembled. I have seen firsthand the success and respect that they are capable of and we are thrilled to have joined forces, expanding the capabilities of both companies. The addition of JVC opens up a much broader range of clients, allowing us to leverage our core competencies to a wider profile of clientele."

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 8 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com . In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those 

Mark Schaftlein
877-704-6773




