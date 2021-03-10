 

Gofore Plc Finnish Tax Administration selected Gofore as management consulting services provider

GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 10 MARCH 2021 AT 16.40

Finnish Tax Administration selected Gofore as management consulting services provider

The Finnish Tax Administration has selected Gofore Lead Oy, subsidiary of Gofore Plc as a provider of management consulting services in a public tender. The procurement consisted of three areas: management support based on research services, support for operational development and support for the implementation of operating models and project management. One service provider was selected for each of these areas. Gofore was selected for the area of operational development support.

The estimated total value of the framework agreement is EUR 8 million, and it is a continuation of a previous agreement between the Finnish Tax Administration and Gofore. The estimated total value determines the maximum amount of orders in the agreement period. There is no purchase obligation attached to the agreement. The agreement is valid until further notice.

The aim of the Tax Administration’s procurement was to gain support for a broad understanding and application of a new company culture and management as well as methods of agile development. Procurement assignments may include, but are not limited to, facilitating, developing new methods and supporting team and inter-team collaboration, developing innovative management models, and coaching in agile way of thinking.
  
The Finnish Tax Administration and Gofore have cooperated since 2017, and in the management consulting services since 2019. Additionally to management consulting services, Gofore has provided web technology, database and cloud expert services, software development services, among others. The most recent agreement enables expanding the cooperation. 
 
The Finnish Tax Administration adopted the decision on this matter today 10 March 2021. The decision will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public agreements has expired.

Further information:  
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc  
tel. +358 40 540 2280  
mikael.nylund@gofore.com 
    
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210  
  
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia  top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.    




