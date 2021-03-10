 

Academic Medical Center Launches New Digital Experience on Bridgeline’s Unbound Content Management Platform

WOBURN, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced the launch of a new website and digital experience for a nationally recognized and top-ranking academic medical center on the Bridgeline Unbound Platform.

The medical center, which operates several hospitals and outpatient locations in the Northeast United States, leveraged the Unbound platform and Bridgeline’s user-centered design, digital strategy and application development to power a world-class patient-facing digital experience.

This new online experience is designed to grow brand awareness and offer a more modern and consistent user-experience, increase patient acquisition and retention, and reinforce the medical center’s connection with the local community.

“Bridgeline is proud to help the medical center deliver their online goals, acquire more patients and better service the local community,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our goal is always to provide a world-class digital experience for our customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com




