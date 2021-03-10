 

Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 09 March 2021 £43.61m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 09 March 2021 £43.61m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,274,432
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 09 March 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.43p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.36p
   
Ordinary share price  71.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.30%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 09/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



