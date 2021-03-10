 

Huntington Ingalls Industries Supports 20 Nuclear and Environmental Scholarships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 15:30  |  58   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division announced its financial commitment to contribute to 20 post-secondary nuclear and environmental scholarship awards, through its Waste Management Symposia (WMS) sponsorship with the Roy G. Post Foundation.

The virtual awards presentation will take place on March 10 during the 2021 WMS international conference. HII’s contribution will also enable 60 educators to access STEM educational resources to enhance instruction, including lesson plans, virtual field trips, laboratory tours, project starters and access to symposium panel discussion recordings.

“At its core, HII is a workforce development company,” said Michael Lempke, president of Technical Solutions’ Nuclear and Environmental Services business group. “Our ability to develop experienced leaders within the nuclear and environmental space is unmatched. We are proud to contribute to scholarships for future leaders in support of our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

HII is committed to workforce development in its communities nationwide and around the globe. From its early childhood education initiatives, including the HII Scholarship Fund, to its nationally recognized apprenticeship programs at Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and N3B joint venture (with partners from New Mexico government, academia and the U.S. Department of Energy National Training Center), HII is deeply committed to education and workforce development.

About Waste Management Symposia
The annual WMS international conference for the management of radioactive waste and related topics, provides the premier open forum for discussing and seeking safe, environmentally responsible, technically sound and cost effective solutions to the management and disposition of radioactive wastes and the decommissioning of nuclear facilities to enhance the transparency and credibility of the global radioactive waste industry.

About Roy G. Post Foundation
The Roy G. Post Foundation is a non-profit organization to provide scholarships to students to develop careers in the safe management of nuclear materials and to participate in the WM Conference. The foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate students from all around the world and provided over $4 million educational support to students to attend the annual WMS conference.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Beci Brenton
Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com
(202) 264-7143




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Supports 20 Nuclear and Environmental Scholarships NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division announced its financial commitment to contribute to 20 post-secondary nuclear and environmental scholarship awards, through …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces the election of Kari Wilkinson as Ingalls Shipbuilding President as Brian Cuccias Plans for Retirement
03.03.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Launches Virginia-Class Submarine Montana (SSN 794)
01.03.21
Photo Release — Newport News Shipbuilding Hosts Groundbreaking for 19th Habitat for Humanity Build Project
26.02.21
Ingalls Shipbuilding Awarded Life-Cycle Engineering Contract on U.S. Navy’s LPD 17 Program
24.02.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions Division Appoints Three New Vice Presidents
19.02.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $2.9 Billion Contract To Execute USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling and Complex Overhaul
15.02.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at 35th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Conference
11.02.21
Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results