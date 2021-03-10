PAVmed to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

On-demand corporate presentation scheduled for March 17, 2021



NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate update at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, held by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17th - 19th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.

During this virtual conference, the Company will present along with other important voices in the healthcare sector. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim research analysts. To attend and access conference content, sign up to become an M-Vest member for more updates HERE.