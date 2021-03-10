PAVmed to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
On-demand corporate presentation scheduled for March 17, 2021
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate update at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, held by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17th - 19th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.
During this virtual conference, the Company will present along with other important voices in the healthcare sector. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim research analysts. To attend and access conference content, sign up to become an M-Vest member for more updates HERE.
About M Vest LLC
M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.
