VERB Partners with Vlad Kachur, Top Social Media Influencer for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, to Drive Awareness of Livestream eCommerce App

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that it has partnered with leading social media influencer Vlad Kachur to increase awareness of verbTEAMS, the Company’s powerful and easy-to-use livestream ecommerce sales and marketing tool to support entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

With more than 140,000 subscribers, Mr. Kachur’s YouTube channel is the #1 YouTube business and technology show for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. Past guests of The Vlad Kachur show include Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John, venture capital investor Tim Draper, and SaaS executive and influencer Jason Lemkin. Each video uploaded to the channel gets 1 to 2 million views within 30 days, with click-through rates of up to 3.2% and conversion rates of up to 5%. Additionally, websites of companies that appeared on the show have seen between 10,000 and 40,000 new visitors within 30 days of the video’s launch.

“We are excited to tap into influencer marketing and to work with Vlad to expand awareness of VERB’s technology and sales tools, which we believe can help businesses during, and beyond, these challenging times,” said Nick Hoggan, VERB’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We strongly believe that verbTEAMS, our sales enablement solution for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs, empower users to create much-needed and measurable customer engagement through livestream selling and interactive videos, which can elevate sales productivity levels while benefiting from rapidly changing consumer behavior and shopping trends.”