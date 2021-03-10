Today, NNIT A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following were adopted:

Financial year 2020 and 2021

The Company's audited annual report 2020 was adopted.

Distribution of profit according to the adopted annual report 2020 was adopted.

The dividend payout for 2020 will be DKK 1.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10. Including interim dividend, a total of DKK 3.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10 is paid out for the financial year 2020.

The Company’s Remuneration Report for 2020 was adopted.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021 was adopted.

The Company’s revised Remuneration Policy was adopted.

Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-election of Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Anne Broeng, Caroline Serfass, Christian Kanstrup and Eivind Kolding as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.

Shares and capital

Authorization to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2022 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury share not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

Renewal of authorizations to increase the Company’s share capital was adopted.

Authorization to conduct general meetings electronically was adopted.

Amendment of standard agenda to include advisory vote on the Company’s remuneration report and discharge of liability to the Executive Management and Board of Directors was adopted.

Editorial update regarding shareholders’ notification of attendance was adopted.

Deletion of age limit for members of the Board of Directors in the Articles of Association was adopted.

Composition of the Board of Directors and committees

After the annual general meeting, the elected Board of Directors held a Board meeting to appoint members of its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The Board decided that the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Peter Haahr (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Anne Broeng (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Christian Kanstrup (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee)

Eivind Kolding (member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board of Directors)

Anders Vidstrup (employee representative)

Trine Io Bjerregaard (employee representative)

Camilla Krabbe Kongsted Christensen (employee representative)

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jens Binger

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 3079 9222

jblb@nnit.com

Press:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services to the world. Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production and sales as well as delivery to customers. We are experts in supporting the world’s most regulated industries subject to strict governance of processes, quality and data management and documentation – and in guiding them on their digital journey.

The Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES and Excellis Health Solutions. Together, these companies employ over 3,000 people, primarily in Europe, Asia and the USA.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT consultancies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, USA and Asia, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Read more at www.nnit.com

