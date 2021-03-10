 

IoT Professional Services Market worth $149.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "IoT Professional Services Market by Service Type (IoT Consulting, IoT Infrastructure, System Designing and Integration), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Application (Smart Buildings, Smart Transport and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the size is projected to grow from USD 98.8 billion in 2020 to USD 149.9 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the IoT Professional Services Market include rapidly growing number of IoT connections leading to increased data traffic, increasing internet ubiquity and development of wireless technologies, rising need to increase operational efficiency in various industries, and government initiatives in R&D activities related to IoT.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Professional Services Market"

348 – Tables
49 – Figures
325 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93273117

Based on service type, the system designing and integration service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

System designing and integration services offer a wide range of designs for IoT ecosystems and enable the integration of IoT solutions with organizations to support their operational systems and business activities. Providers of system design services sketch complete IoT systems to reduce business complexities and enhance the profitability of organizations. These service providers also offer customized services based on the requirements and budgets of clients to manage their workflows easily. These services also offer IoT solutions and connectivity designing, wireless network designing, and IoT infrastructure designing. Integration services include the installation of IoT software and solutions in IoT ecosystems of organizations.

Based on IoT consulting service, the business consulting service segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Business consulting services cover the fundamental aspects of business strategies and the planning associated with the implementation of IoT technology in organizations. Business consulting services help clients develop strong business mechanisms and enable improved decision-making. Types of business consulting services include business analytics and development, technology and operations, and advisory services. Business consultants help organizations in building resilient and scalable functional business processes; improving their interactions with customers; amending their policies; carrying out business automation; transforming their functional areas such as supply chain, finance, and human capital management; and simplifying their business transformations. These consultants also plan, analyze, and report improvements in the business flow to generate increased revenues.

