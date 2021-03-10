Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Imaginea , a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally and capture new opportunities. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., and offices in London and throughout India, Imaginea excels in using its world-class product and platform engineering skills and leads with a design-thinking approach steeped in innovation. The company currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations. The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernization skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together unmatched depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realize greater value from cloud at speed and scale.

