 

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 16:14  |  64   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally and capture new opportunities. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005644/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 277,51€
Hebel 10,03
Ask 1,82
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 228,92€
Hebel 9,52
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Accenture has completed its acquisition of Imaginea (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture has completed its acquisition of Imaginea (Photo: Business Wire)

With headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., and offices in London and throughout India, Imaginea excels in using its world-class product and platform engineering skills and leads with a design-thinking approach steeped in innovation. The company currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations. The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernization skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together unmatched depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realize greater value from cloud at speed and scale.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally and capture new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:09 Uhr
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace Cultures
03.03.21
Accenture Acquires REPL to Expand Retail Technology and Supply Chain Capabilities
02.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
01.03.21
Accenture Bolsters Supply Chain & Operations Capabilities in Australia with Acquisition of GRA
01.03.21
Accenture to Acquire Industrial Robotics and Automation Solutions Provider Pollux
01.03.21
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
24.02.21
Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Accelerate U.K.’s Transition to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions
17.02.21
As Digital Gap Widens in Wake of Pandemic, ‘Masters of Change’ Will Define the Future, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2021
16.02.21
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of Infinity Works
15.02.21
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK