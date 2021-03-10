 

Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Public Offering of $50,000,000 4.375% Notes Due 2026

globenewswire
10.03.2021   

NEW YORK, NY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed a public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), which resulted in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $48.8 million based on a public offering price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, after deducting payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Notes will mature on February 28, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per year payable semi-annually on February 28 and August 28 of each year, beginning August 28, 2021.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for this offering. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in middle-market companies in accordance with the Company’s investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 3, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated June 28, 2019, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the Notes referred to in this press release, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement (File No. 333-227116) relating to the Notes was filed and has been declared effective by the SEC.

This offering is being made solely by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement and a related preliminary prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com or by calling 800-248-8863.

