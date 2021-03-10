 

UPDATE EVmo, Inc (formerly YayYo, Inc.) Becomes a Tesla Fleet Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 16:13  |  56   |   |   

EVmo, Inc to Go All Electric by the End of 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc, formerly YayYo, Inc ("EVmo" or the “Company") (OTC:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced that it is partaking in a fleet acquisition of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles, and has committed to go all electric by year end of 2021.

Steven Sanchez, CEO of EVmo said, “The future of mobility is electric. Tesla is an obvious choice and we are excited to be one of the first Tesla rideshare fleet partners in the US that will deploy electric vehicles rather than gasoline-powered vehicles, for services like Uber and Lyft. Our EV commitment provides outsized climate benefits. The explosive growth in the gig economy and evidence that it's cannibalizing more climate-friendly mass transit makes it important for EVmo to go all electric. There are a small number of electric vehicles used by drivers, yet electric vehicle adoption is on the rise. We recognize that the timing is right to go electric. The environmental and emission reduction benefits are high for electric vehicle usage by gig economy drivers and we want to be a catalyst for that transition."

In recent press, rideshare companies and carmakers are increasing the number of electric vehicles used in the transportation industry. Both Uber and Lyft announced they are going 100% electric vehicles on their platform. General Motors plans to completely phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035, More than half of GM’s capital spending and product development team will be devoted to electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programs. Ford, VW and Volvo are making a serious play in electric as well. But it’s Tesla that is the unparalleled EV market leader in the world that makes the product such an excellent strategic choice.

Further, Mr. Sanchez stated, “We are confident our all electric fleet will drive a successful business model for the future, becoming the first to exclusively deploy electric vehicles (EVs) for the gig economy will position us as a leader in the space and is a natural evolution from our mixed energy fleet. As previously announced, the company deployed 40 electric vehicles (EVs) in December of 2020, as part of a car-sharing program in LA. Since then, we acquired 12 EV’s in February of 2021, and discovered there was a strong demand for them. We were encouraged that they rented quickly. Drivers have given great reviews, and are finding the charging easy. Not only did they save money on gas, which is their biggest cost, they received an additional $0.50 directly from a $1.00 rider surcharge for every Uber Green trip completed. Drivers also found that there was sufficient range and ample charging stations in the LA market where the vehicles were launched. And most importantly, it did not limit the number of rides or deliveries. To diversify our EV fleet, we tested the market with Hyundai Kona Electric units, which offers solid tech and safety features at only $10 more a day for drivers, it more than covered the gas savings.”  Sanchez continued, “By EVmo’s acquisition and deployment of electric vehicles, drivers did not have higher up-front costs compared to them having to purchase EV’s. We have 10 Tesla Model 3’s and more Hyundai Kona’s being delivered in the next few weeks and there are plans to establish our EV fleet further through the ordering of more Tesla Model 3’s. We plan on using future funding and resources in a way that supports our EV future plans.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE EVmo, Inc (formerly YayYo, Inc.) Becomes a Tesla Fleet Partner EVmo, Inc to Go All Electric by the End of 2021BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EVmo, Inc, formerly YayYo, Inc ("EVmo" or the “Company") (OTC:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
EVmo, Inc formerly YayYo, Inc, announces a Fleet Acquisition of Tesla Vehicles
03.03.21
EVmo, Inc., Formerly YayYo, Inc., Announces that Acuitas Group Holdings, LLC, has closed the transaction with, X, LLC and has become the Largest and Controlling Stockholder in the Company

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
2
RideShare Rental, Inc, formerly YayYo, Inc, announces that its CEO has increased his common stock po