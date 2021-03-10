Steven Sanchez, CEO of EVmo said, “The future of mobility is electric. Tesla is an obvious choice and we are excited to be one of the first Tesla rideshare fleet partners in the US that will deploy electric vehicles rather than gasoline-powered vehicles, for services like Uber and Lyft. Our EV commitment provides outsized climate benefits. The explosive growth in the gig economy and evidence that it's cannibalizing more climate-friendly mass transit makes it important for EVmo to go all electric. There are a small number of electric vehicles used by drivers, yet electric vehicle adoption is on the rise. We recognize that the timing is right to go electric. The environmental and emission reduction benefits are high for electric vehicle usage by gig economy drivers and we want to be a catalyst for that transition."

In recent press, rideshare companies and carmakers are increasing the number of electric vehicles used in the transportation industry. Both Uber and Lyft announced they are going 100% electric vehicles on their platform. General Motors plans to completely phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035, More than half of GM’s capital spending and product development team will be devoted to electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programs. Ford, VW and Volvo are making a serious play in electric as well. But it’s Tesla that is the unparalleled EV market leader in the world that makes the product such an excellent strategic choice.

Further, Mr. Sanchez stated, “We are confident our all electric fleet will drive a successful business model for the future, becoming the first to exclusively deploy electric vehicles (EVs) for the gig economy will position us as a leader in the space and is a natural evolution from our mixed energy fleet. As previously announced, the company deployed 40 electric vehicles (EVs) in December of 2020, as part of a car-sharing program in LA. Since then, we acquired 12 EV’s in February of 2021, and discovered there was a strong demand for them. We were encouraged that they rented quickly. Drivers have given great reviews, and are finding the charging easy. Not only did they save money on gas, which is their biggest cost, they received an additional $0.50 directly from a $1.00 rider surcharge for every Uber Green trip completed. Drivers also found that there was sufficient range and ample charging stations in the LA market where the vehicles were launched. And most importantly, it did not limit the number of rides or deliveries. To diversify our EV fleet, we tested the market with Hyundai Kona Electric units, which offers solid tech and safety features at only $10 more a day for drivers, it more than covered the gas savings.” Sanchez continued, “By EVmo’s acquisition and deployment of electric vehicles, drivers did not have higher up-front costs compared to them having to purchase EV’s. We have 10 Tesla Model 3’s and more Hyundai Kona’s being delivered in the next few weeks and there are plans to establish our EV fleet further through the ordering of more Tesla Model 3’s. We plan on using future funding and resources in a way that supports our EV future plans.