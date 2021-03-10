 

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               March 10, 2021 at 17:00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rite Ventures Finland AB
Position: Closely associated person
____________________________________________

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in the issuer
Name: Häggblom, Christoffer
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210309163131_14
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-08
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400,000 Unit price: 8.680 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 400,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.680 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-08
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 400,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 160,000 Unit price: 8.880 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 160,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.880 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 160,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 160,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A


For more information:
 Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 50 434 2516

DISTRIBUTION:
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.




