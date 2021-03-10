 

Freddie Mac Now Offering CreditSmart Homebuyer U in Spanish

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 16:00  |  38   |   |   

A Comprehensive Homeownership Education Course

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that its comprehensive homeownership education course CreditSmart Homebuyer U is now available in Spanish.

“At Freddie Mac, we are committed to providing educational resources to consumers to help them prepare for homeownership,” said Cindy Waldron, Single-Family Vice President of Housing Insights and Solutions at Freddie Mac. “Now that we are offering this essential homebuyer education in Spanish, this valuable information is accessible to and inclusive of more people who are pursuing the dream of homeownership in America.”

This course is a free, online resource for consumers who want to learn about the home purchase and homeownership process. CreditSmart Homebuyer U offers six educational modules, each focused on a key learning principle relating to money management, credit, getting a mortgage, the homebuying process and preserving homeownership. Consumers can toggle between English and Spanish content throughout the course, and customer support is available in both English and Spanish.

CreditSmart Homebuyer U satisfies education requirements for Freddie Mac HomeOneSM and Home Possible mortgage loans and aligns with the National Industry Standards on Homeownership Education and Counseling (pre-purchase content). More than 80,000 consumers have completed CreditSmart Homebuyer U since it launched in January 2020.

For more information about CreditSmart Homebuyer U, please visit: http://www.freddiemac.com/creditsmart/tutorial.html.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chad Wandler
703-903-2446
Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Now Offering CreditSmart Homebuyer U in Spanish A Comprehensive Homeownership Education CourseMCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that its comprehensive homeownership education course CreditSmart Homebuyer U is now available in Spanish. “At …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $939 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F102
04.03.21
Mortgage Rates Hit Three Percent
04.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $603 Million Multifamily K-G Deal, K-G05
03.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $934 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F101
25.02.21
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for January 2021
25.02.21
Mortgage Rates Rise
24.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-741
24.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $952 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F100
22.02.21
Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.2 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Fourth Quarter
19.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-125