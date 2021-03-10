Freddie Mac Now Offering CreditSmart Homebuyer U in Spanish

“At Freddie Mac, we are committed to providing educational resources to consumers to help them prepare for homeownership,” said Cindy Waldron, Single-Family Vice President of Housing Insights and Solutions at Freddie Mac. “Now that we are offering this essential homebuyer education in Spanish, this valuable information is accessible to and inclusive of more people who are pursuing the dream of homeownership in America.”

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that its comprehensive homeownership education course CreditSmart Homebuyer U is now available in Spanish.

This course is a free, online resource for consumers who want to learn about the home purchase and homeownership process. CreditSmart Homebuyer U offers six educational modules, each focused on a key learning principle relating to money management, credit, getting a mortgage, the homebuying process and preserving homeownership. Consumers can toggle between English and Spanish content throughout the course, and customer support is available in both English and Spanish.

CreditSmart Homebuyer U satisfies education requirements for Freddie Mac HomeOneSM and Home Possible mortgage loans and aligns with the National Industry Standards on Homeownership Education and Counseling (pre-purchase content). More than 80,000 consumers have completed CreditSmart Homebuyer U since it launched in January 2020.

For more information about CreditSmart Homebuyer U, please visit: http://www.freddiemac.com/creditsmart/tutorial.html.



