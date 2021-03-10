 

Jamf furthers its security capabilities with Microsoft integration and additional application titles 

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it is boosting security capabilities with extended workflows in the Microsoft security ecosystem and expanding application titles for automated application lifecycle workflows. Security is a top priority for organizations and Jamf continues to deliver simple and effective solutions that preserve the end-user's experience. The combination of these platform enhancements will improve IT and security's ability to more effectively secure Macs using Jamf. 

Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Jamf Protect: A Secure and Simplified Experience
Jamf integrates the purpose-built Mac security capabilities of Jamf Protect into Microsoft Azure Sentinel’s central security visibility and automation platform. Azure Sentinel is a cloud-based Security Incident and Event Manager (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automated Response (SOAR) used by security teams to achieve global security oversight and to automate incident response. It has received wide recognition for its effectiveness and ease of adoption. With this integration, Azure Sentinel customers can now leverage Apple-specific security insights, malicious activity reporting and malware prevention of Jamf Protect within their single pane of glass security operations system.  

Additional Benefits Include: 

  • A Comprehensive Jamf Protect data flow into Microsoft Azure Sentinel. 
  • An integration of Mac data and activity into existing Azure Sentinel dashboards and remediation playbooks. 
  • A simple configuration of the integration with no impact to end-user devices. 

“Jamf’s Azure Sentinel integration is an exciting extension to our existing story with Microsoft,” said Josh Stein, Jamf Director of Security Product Strategy. “These integrations provide organizations with the benefits of endpoint security management purpose-built for each unique platform, while optimizing workflows and enhancing investments made in the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Jamf expands its list of software titles in Jamf Pro
Since Jamf acquired Mondada, a leader in patch management solutions, the path to expanding application management capabilities continues to grow. Jamf has migrated more than 100 new software titles from Mondada’s Kinobi product into Jamf Pro, now offering hundreds of software titles, which includes many of the most commonly-installed apps by Mac users. This will provide IT admins with a more consistent workflow to monitor and maintain apps within Jamf Pro, ensuring end users have the most current and secure versions of apps, all at no additional cost.

Additional Benefits Include: 

  • A more comprehensive and robust app reporting solution built-in to Jamf Pro.
  • A single, consistent workflow for maintaining all of the critical apps in an environment. 
  • An elevated user experience through Jamf Self Service to make more updates readily available for more applications users need to be productive.

Jamf will continue to add new titles from Kinobi and consider all Jamf Nation requests for future titles.

“Jamf continues to provide our teams with the apps they need to maintain productivity,” said Chester Banaszak, Manager, IT & Facilities at SalesLoft. “In an afternoon, we enabled Jamf and Kinobi to patch our applications and made our Infosec team very happy!”

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Jordyn DiOrio
media@jamf.com 

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com 




