 

American Airlines to Present at 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chairman and CEO Doug Parker will present via webcast at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, at 9:30 a.m. CT.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com 




