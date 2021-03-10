American Airlines to Present at 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chairman and CEO Doug Parker will present via webcast at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, at 9:30 a.m. CT.



A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.