Board member Malcolm Norris resigns from the Copperstone Board

Malcolm Norris has been on the board of Copperstone since 2018, representing Sunstone Metals Limited. Sunstone Metals decreased its holding in Copperstone during 2020 and did not participate in the company’s oversubscribed preferential share issue completed in January 2021.

Copperstone Resources AB:s board member Malcolm Norris has informed the company of his resignation from the board with immediate effect.

The nomination committee of Copperstone Resources AB will propose an overall board composition well ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2021.

For further information, please contact Jörgen Olsson (executive Chairman of the Board) at +46(0)70-3420570, or info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172.

Attachment