Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
After an academic year like no other, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), a tuition-free online public school program serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

NMDCA is a tuition-free, full-time online learning program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools that’s available to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. The program provides students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by state-certified teachers from the safety of their homes.

"There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach that meets the needs of all students,” said Mike Hyatt, Superintendent of Gallup-McKinley Schools.“NMDCA provides students with the opportunity to attend a school that meets them where they are. This, along with teachers who are trained to lead an online classroom, means that students are placed on a path to success.”

At NMDCA, students pair a solid academic foundation with applied learning experiences in growing career fields, including programming and software, web and digital communication, and health and human services, with the intent of providing additional pathways as the program grows.

In addition to career-focused courses offered by the Stride Career Prep program, students study the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, art, music, and a host of electives. NMDCA’s online classes include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning, and one-on-one support from staff. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

NMDCA’s curriculum is provided by Stride, Inc. (formerly K12 Inc.), a leader in online learning. With more than 20 years of experience with virtual education, Stride ensures that NMDCA students and staff have access to the high-quality, tech-enabled solutions they need to succeed.

Many families and students are choosing online learning programs because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education in an environment designed for full-time, online learning. Students can balance a full academic schedule along with extracurricular pursuits or other specialized needs. NMDCA students are also eligible to participate in athletic programs with their resident district, providing an opportunity to be involved in sports and activities while enrolled in an online school alternative.

To learn more about NMDCA, visit https://nmdca.k12.com/ or follow NMDCA on Facebook.

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is a full-time online learning program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. NMDCA is tuition-free to New Mexico students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about NMDCA, visit nmdca.k12.com.



