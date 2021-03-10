CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $236.5 Billion for February 2021; Wealth Management Assets Reach $100 Billion for the First Time

Wealth management assets reached $100.0 billion for the first time in CI’s history and grew 2.5% in the month of February and by $50.4 billion or 101.6% year over year. The annual change is due to strong organic growth and acquisitions CI has made to expand its wealth management platform in Canada and the United States. It also reflects CI’s execution of its strategic priorities, which are expanding its wealth management platform, globalizing the firm and modernizing its asset management business.

CI Financial Corp . (“CI”) (TSX: CIX , NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at February 28, 2021 of $136.4 billion and wealth management assets of $100.0 billion, for total assets of $236.5 billion.

Canadian wealth management assets at $69.5 billion were up 2.7% in February and up 41.5% or $20.4 billion from one year ago. Canadian wealth management assets consist of the assets of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Private Counsel LP, CI Direct Investing and Virtual Brokers.

U.S. wealth management assets grew by 2.3% in February to $30.5 billion. This includes the assets of CI’s network of 10 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms across the United States. In January, CI announced an agreement to acquire Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC (“SBH”) of Chicago, which is expected to double CI’s U.S. assets to approximately $60 billion1 once the transaction is completed. The acquisition is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory, stock exchange and other customary closing conditions.

CI’s total assets under management were $136.4 billion, representing increases of $2.1 billion or 1.6% in February and $9.7 billion or 7.7% year over year. Core assets under management, which are those managed by CI’s Canadian and Australian subsidiaries, were up 1.6% in February and 3.2% year over year. Core average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $131.2 billion, a 4.0% increase over the average of $126.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

CI’s total assets of $236.5 billion represent an all-time high for CI. Total assets were up 2.0% in the month of February and up $60.2 billion or 34.1% for the one-year period.

Further information about CI’s assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on www.cifinancial.com.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. February 28, 2021 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Feb. 28/21 (billions) Jan. 31/21 (billions) % Change Feb. 29/20 (billions) % Change Core assets under management (Canada and Australia)2 $130.7 $128.7 1.6% $126.7 3.2% U.S. assets under management $5.7 $5.6 1.8% $- n/a Total assets under management $136.4 $134.3 1.6% $126.7 7.7% Canadian wealth management $69.5 $67.7 2.7% $49.1 41.5% U.S. wealth management $30.5 $29.8 2.3% $0.5 6,000.0% Total wealth management $100.0 $97.6 2.5% $49.6 101.6% TOTAL $236.5 $231.9 2.0% $176.3 34.1%

MONTHLY CORE AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Feb. 28/21 (billions) Jan. 31/21 (billions) % Change Monthly average $132.0 $130.4 1.2%

FISCAL QUARTER CORE AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Feb. 28/20 (billions) Dec. 31/20 (billions) % Change Fiscal quarter average $131.2 $126.2 4.0%

FISCAL YEAR CORE AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2021 (billions) Fiscal 2020 (billions) % Change Fiscal year average $131.2 $124.1 5.7%

EQUITY (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 209.0 QTD weighted avg. shares 208.9

FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Gross debt $2,272 Cash $214

1Projection based on CI assets as at February 28, 2021 and SBH assets of $29.6 billion as at January 31, 2021.

2 Includes $32.1 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at February 28, 2021 ($31.4 billion at January 31, 2021 and $28.3 billion at February 29, 2020).

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest, LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

