 

CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $236.5 Billion for February 2021; Wealth Management Assets Reach $100 Billion for the First Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 16:27  |  42   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at February 28, 2021 of $136.4 billion and wealth management assets of $100.0 billion, for total assets of $236.5 billion.

Wealth management assets reached $100.0 billion for the first time in CI’s history and grew 2.5% in the month of February and by $50.4 billion or 101.6% year over year. The annual change is due to strong organic growth and acquisitions CI has made to expand its wealth management platform in Canada and the United States. It also reflects CI’s execution of its strategic priorities, which are expanding its wealth management platform, globalizing the firm and modernizing its asset management business.

Canadian wealth management assets at $69.5 billion were up 2.7% in February and up 41.5% or $20.4 billion from one year ago. Canadian wealth management assets consist of the assets of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Private Counsel LP, CI Direct Investing and Virtual Brokers.

U.S. wealth management assets grew by 2.3% in February to $30.5 billion. This includes the assets of CI’s network of 10 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms across the United States. In January, CI announced an agreement to acquire Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC (“SBH”) of Chicago, which is expected to double CI’s U.S. assets to approximately $60 billion1 once the transaction is completed. The acquisition is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory, stock exchange and other customary closing conditions.

CI’s total assets under management were $136.4 billion, representing increases of $2.1 billion or 1.6% in February and $9.7 billion or 7.7% year over year. Core assets under management, which are those managed by CI’s Canadian and Australian subsidiaries, were up 1.6% in February and 3.2% year over year. Core average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $131.2 billion, a 4.0% increase over the average of $126.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

CI’s total assets of $236.5 billion represent an all-time high for CI. Total assets were up 2.0% in the month of February and up $60.2 billion or 34.1% for the one-year period.

Further information about CI’s assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on www.cifinancial.com.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

February 28, 2021

PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS

ENDING ASSETS

Feb. 28/21

(billions)

Jan. 31/21

(billions)

%

Change

Feb. 29/20

(billions)

%

Change

Core assets under management (Canada and Australia)2

$130.7

$128.7

1.6%

$126.7

3.2%

U.S. assets under management

$5.7

$5.6

1.8%

$-

n/a

Total assets under management

$136.4

$134.3

1.6%

$126.7

7.7%

Canadian wealth management

$69.5

$67.7

2.7%

$49.1

41.5%

U.S. wealth management

$30.5

$29.8

2.3%

$0.5

6,000.0%

Total wealth management

$100.0

$97.6

2.5%

$49.6

101.6%

TOTAL

$236.5

$231.9

2.0%

$176.3

34.1%

MONTHLY CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Feb. 28/21

(billions)

Jan. 31/21

(billions)

%

Change

Monthly average

$132.0

$130.4

1.2%

FISCAL QUARTER CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Feb. 28/20

(billions)

Dec. 31/20

(billions)

%

Change

Fiscal quarter average

$131.2

$126.2

4.0%

FISCAL YEAR CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Fiscal 2021

(billions)

Fiscal 2020

(billions)

%

Change

Fiscal year average

$131.2

$124.1

5.7%

EQUITY

(millions)

Total outstanding shares (TSX)

209.0

QTD weighted avg. shares

208.9

FINANCIAL POSITION

(millions)

Gross debt

$2,272

Cash

$214

1Projection based on CI assets as at February 28, 2021 and SBH assets of $29.6 billion as at January 31, 2021.
2 Includes $32.1 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at February 28, 2021 ($31.4 billion at January 31, 2021 and $28.3 billion at February 29, 2020).

About CI Financial
 CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest, LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “plan” and “project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that statements include that the acquisition of Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC will be completed and its asset levels will remain stable, that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $236.5 Billion for February 2021; Wealth Management Assets Reach $100 Billion for the First Time CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at February 28, 2021 of $136.4 billion and wealth management assets of $100.0 billion, for total assets of $236.5 billion. Wealth management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
CI Financial to Access Specialized Services for Affluent Investors Through New York Private Bank & Trust
17.02.21
CI Financial Announces Redemption Price for Debentures due July 2023
16.02.21
CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $231.8 Billion for January 2021
11.02.21
CI Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results for 2020