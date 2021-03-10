Bank Norwegian AS refers to the announcement on 8 March 2021. The bank has today issued two senior preferred bonds denominated in NOK and SEK with the following terms:

NOK 700 million with a 4 year tenor with a call option for the issuer after 3 years and quarterly thereafter, with a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.45% p.a.

SEK 300 million with a 4 year tenor with a call option for the issuer after 3 years and quarterly thereafter, with a coupon equal to 3 months STIBOR + 1.40% p.a.





The settlement date for both issues is 18 March 2021. The bonds are issued under Bank Norwegian’s EMTN programme, and will be applied for listing on Oslo Stock Exchange.





SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers.







Contact persons:

CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act