Auction details treasury bills
Auction date March 17, 2021
|Maturity date
|Issue volume, SEK million
|Days (Act/360)
|ISIN code
|2021-09-15
|10,000
|180
|SE0014808747
|
2021-12-15
|
7,500
|
271
|
SE0015244405
Settlement date March 19, 2021
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 17, 2021
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se
