 

Auction details treasury bills

Auction date March 17, 2021                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2021-09-15 10,000 180 ﻿SE0014808747
2021-12-15
 7,500
 271
 SE0015244405

Settlement date March 19, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 17, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se




