 

Patagonia Gold Closes C$9.3 Million Private Placement with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (PGDC.TSXV) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced “best efforts” private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately $9.3 million (the “Offering”), with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Red Cloud Securities Inc. and included Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 104,086,063 units of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit (the “Unit Price”).

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.13 until March 10, 2024.

The proceeds from the sale of Units will be used by the Company for exploration and development of the Company’s projects and general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agents $225,862 in cash commission and advisory fees and issued to the Agents 2,509,586 non-transferable warrants (“Broker Warrants”) in respect of Units issued under the Offering, other than to certain investors (the “President’s List Purchasers”).

The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and any securities issued upon the exercise of the Warrants and Broker Warrants, are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The TSXV has conditionally approved the listing of all Common Shares issuable under the Offering.

The Offering is considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) because Carlos Miguens, the Chairman of the Company, is one of the President’s List Purchasers. The Company was exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with Mr. Miguens´ participation in the Offering in reliance of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the Offering less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

Wertpapier


