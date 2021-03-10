Sofwave Receives Australian Regulatory Approval to Market SUPERB, the Breakthrough Ultrasound Technology Treating Fine Lines & Wrinkles

Dr. Ruthie Amir, Chief Medical Officer at Sofwave, said, "this revolutionary single-treatment wrinkle reduction technology continues to be enthusiastically received by physicians and consumers in North America, and we are excited about the opportunity to bring the product to our customers and their patients in Australia."

YOQNEAM, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, skin treatment aesthetic medical devices, announced today that it received approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for its next-generation Sofwave system. Aesthetic practices adding Sofwave to their service menu will be able to offer a noticeable wrinkle reduction in a single treatment through the industry's most innovative energy-based treatment.

"Further expanding our international product reach is an important part of our growth strategy," said Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer of Sofwave Medical, "We at Sofwave are committed to delivering best-in-class technology like Sofwave, that not only meets consumer needs but practitioner needs as well.

"Our heritage of innovation driven by our passion and expert team has created a technology that is at the forefront of some of the latest research and the newest energy-based applications brought to market," said Chairman Dr. Shimon Eckhouse. "Our mission at Sofwave is to bring novel cutting-edge solutions for the global aesthetic market to meet our growing base of consumers and practitioners.

Sofwave's state-of-the-art Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology SUPERB addresses the growing demand for non-invasive treatments that deliver noticeable wrinkle reduction. The device's seven cooled transducers are directly coupled to the epidermis, creating a unique 3D array of volumetric thermal zones that deliver parallel energy simultaneously, heating precisely at the right depth in the mid-dermis to improve the overall appearance. A single Sofwave treatment reduces facial wrinkles in a fast 30 to 45minute non-invasive treatment with no interruption to a patient's daily routine or post-treatment discomfort.

ABOUT SOFWAVE MEDICAL LTD.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

