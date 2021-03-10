 

Puma Exploration Doubles Its Strategic Land Holdings at Williams Brook Gold in New Brunswick, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 16:34  |  44   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report on a number of recent property transactions and direct claims additions (staking) at its Williams Brook property (see Figure 1). Collectively, these acquisitions add 507 claims to the total land package increasing the size of the property from 12,700 ha to 23,770 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Tripe Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada.

Following the recent exploration success as shown by the gold assays from the O’Neil Gold Zone (2020-09-01 news release), the Lynx Gold Zone (2020-10-22 news release) and the Pepitos Gold Zone (2021-02-18 news release), Puma has confirmed the enormous potential of the area recognized as a new emerging Gold-District and has decided to secure the most prospective areas surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property. “These new land additions further consolidate our considerable ground position, increasing our overall footprint to more than 235 square kilometers which cover the highly prospective and underexplored Williams Brook property,” stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

Over the past 15 months, the Company has completed many separate transactions to consolidate a patchwork of mining claims held by many different landowners. Most of those mining claims have seen little to no modern exploration work and have never been seen as a whole major unique land package.

STAKING OF ADDITIONAL MINERAL CLAIMS

The staking initiative includes mineral rights in the areas located adjacent to the Company’s existing Williams Brook property. The first claims block (139 claim units for 3,305 ha) is located west of the initial Williams Brook boundary and covers interpreted mafic volcanics and the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault. The second claims block (245 claim units for 5,322 ha) is located south of the initial Williams Brook boundary and covers the favourable volcanic units followed and explored during the 2020 exploration program.

OPTION AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

To complete its impressive landholdings at the Williams Brook property, Puma executed 2 additional distinct property agreements with a local prospector (Rocky Fault property) and a private company (Carleton property). The new properties totalling 123 claims units are located north (44 units for 963 ha) and south (79 units for 1,750 ha) of the Williams Brook property (see Figure 1).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Exploration Doubles Its Strategic Land Holdings at Williams Brook Gold in New Brunswick, Canada RIMOUSKI, Quebec, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report on a number of recent property transactions and direct claims additions (staking) at its Williams Brook property …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...