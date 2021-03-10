Puma Exploration Doubles Its Strategic Land Holdings at Williams Brook Gold in New Brunswick, Canada
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report on a number of recent property transactions and direct claims additions (staking) at its Williams Brook property (see Figure 1). Collectively, these acquisitions add 507 claims to the total land package increasing the size of the property from 12,700 ha to 23,770 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Tripe Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada.
Following the recent exploration success as shown by the gold assays from the O’Neil Gold Zone (2020-09-01 news release), the Lynx Gold Zone (2020-10-22 news release) and the Pepitos Gold Zone (2021-02-18 news release), Puma has confirmed the enormous potential of the area recognized as a new emerging Gold-District and has decided to secure the most prospective areas surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property. “These new land additions further consolidate our considerable ground position, increasing our overall footprint to more than 235 square kilometers which cover the highly prospective and underexplored Williams Brook property,” stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.
Over the past 15 months, the Company has completed many separate transactions to consolidate a patchwork of mining claims held by many different landowners. Most of those mining claims have seen little to no modern exploration work and have never been seen as a whole major unique land package.
STAKING OF ADDITIONAL MINERAL CLAIMS
The staking initiative includes mineral rights in the areas located adjacent to the Company’s existing Williams Brook property. The first claims block (139 claim units for 3,305 ha) is located west of the initial Williams Brook boundary and covers interpreted mafic volcanics and the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault. The second claims block (245 claim units for 5,322 ha) is located south of the initial Williams Brook boundary and covers the favourable volcanic units followed and explored during the 2020 exploration program.
OPTION AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS
To complete its impressive landholdings at the Williams Brook property, Puma executed 2 additional distinct property agreements with a local prospector (Rocky Fault property) and a private company (Carleton property). The new properties totalling 123 claims units are located north (44 units for 963 ha) and south (79 units for 1,750 ha) of the Williams Brook property (see Figure 1).
