Puma Exploration Doubles Its Strategic Land Holdings at Williams Brook Gold in New Brunswick, Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report on a number of recent property transactions and direct claims additions (staking) at its Williams Brook property (see Figure 1). Collectively, these acquisitions add 507 claims to the total land package increasing the size of the property from 12,700 ha to 23,770 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Tripe Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada.

Following the recent exploration success as shown by the gold assays from the O’Neil Gold Zone (2020-09-01 news release), the Lynx Gold Zone (2020-10-22 news release) and the Pepitos Gold Zone (2021-02-18 news release), Puma has confirmed the enormous potential of the area recognized as a new emerging Gold-District and has decided to secure the most prospective areas surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property. “These new land additions further consolidate our considerable ground position, increasing our overall footprint to more than 235 square kilometers which cover the highly prospective and underexplored Williams Brook property,” stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.