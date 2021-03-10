 

Nocera, Inc. to co-develop 60 hectares of Green Energy Industrial Park of Taixi Township in support of Taiwan Government’s Green Energy Policy

TAIPAI, Taiwan and ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocera Inc. (OTCMKTS: NCRA) An engineering, procurement, construction (“EPC)” company focused on providing solutions to the aquaculture industry announced today that Nocera Taiwan has signed an agreement with Linshan Trading Co., Ltd., to cooperate and develop with the Yunlin County Government and J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd 60 hectares of land to build a Green Energy Industrial Park in Taixi Township. The project will integrate innovative aquaculture-solutions and electricity technologies. The two companies will be cooperating to build Asia’s largest indoor recirculating aquaculture industrial park.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen toured the Yunlin development on February 19, 2021, meeting with local farmers, investors, and Nocera to review the development. President Tsai Ing-wen stated, “Taiwan leads Asia in green energy transformation with the development of green power the most important task of the next decade.

Jeff Cheng, President of Nocera, Inc said, “It is great that we had this opportunity to meet with the President Tsai Ing-wen and the local farmers wanting to take parts of the development for green energy. The dual use of the land by placing solar panels for power generation above the free-standing fish tanks will allow for greatly increased economic benefits from developing the land. This lowers the land utilization by allowing fish production for consumption and the excess power generated can be sold to the electric grid operator. We are pleased to take the lead on this project to set an example of the government promoting green energy combining solar power and land-based RAS fish farm.” The combination of solar polar and fish farm developments onto a single piece of property increases the economic utilization of the property, generates clean solar power, and helps feed the population of Taiwan.

Linshan Trading Co., Ltd. was established in 1999 as a seafood trading company. Since then, Linshan Trading has further expended into international trade, biotech research, and the general construction business.

J&V Energy Technology Co. www.jv-holding.com founded in 2016, is Taiwan based solar power plant developer. The company focuses on three (3) key segments, site development, power plant ownership, and management.

About Nocera, Inc.
Nocera, Inc. is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company that designs, builds, and installs equipment for the fish farming industry, as well as provides technical assistance to fish farm operations. Our Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) help preserve the environment by reducing pollution from over concentration of fish as often occurs in fish farms based in natural inland waterways or bodies. Nocera’s RAS tanks can produce 20,000 – 30,000 lbs. of fish annually.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are only predictions. Nocera, Inc. cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's analysis only on their stated date, and Nocera, Inc. takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law. More detailed information about the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nocera, Inc.’s Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Nocera, Inc. Taipei Office:
3F (Building B), No. 185, Sec. 1, Datong Rd.
Xizhi Dist., New Taipei City 221, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Website: www.nocera.company 

Press contact:
Stan Yu, Chief Operating Officer
886 988 735 383
Email: stanyu@nocera.company

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46c9cecb-1307-4826 ...

The Nocera team took a group photo with President Tsai Ing-wen, Chairman of the Council of Agriculture Chen Jizhong and other government officials.




