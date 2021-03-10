First American Data & Analytics Data Now Available on Snowflake Data Marketplace

First American’s cloud delivery capabilities, via Snowflake Data Marketplace, provides customers direct and near real-time access to several uniquely curated, comprehensive, data packages derived from First American’s industry-leading property information assets, reducing the time, cost and overall effort of data acquisition. In addition to cloud capabilities, First American Data as a Service (Daas) offerings include delivery through API, bulk licensing and advanced data solutions.

First American Data & Analytics , a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today it has joined Snowflake Data Marketplace. Availability of highly curated property information from First American Data & Analytics in Snowflake Data Marketplace makes it easier for a broader set of data consumers in Snowflake’s Data Cloud, including FinTech and PropTech clients, to leverage the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset to drive advanced insights, reduce risk, build new analytics and power innovation.

“FinTech and PropTech companies are increasingly sourcing, aggregating, enriching and consuming their data in the cloud through innovative platforms like Snowflake,” said Chris Flynn, vice president, division business director at First American Data & Analytics. “By moving access to the cloud, we are meeting our clients where they want to work with our data, so they always have the latest, most up-to-date data at their disposal.”

The First American data packages available on Snowflake aid users in quickly turning data into insights with real property information, including property tax information, robust deed and mortgage history, homeowner’s association (HOA), automated valuations and geographic trended data, provided in linked data assets. Through data enrichment services on Snowflake Data Marketplace, users also have the ability to comingle their own information with First American assets fueling advanced insights and competitive advantages for their businesses.

“Snowflake is excited to have First American Data & Analytics available through our Data Marketplace,” said Matt Glickman, vice president of customer product strategy and head of finance industry at Snowflake. “We believe providing Snowflake users access to this industry-leading data both on its own, or as an enrichment service combined with customer-contributed data, is a significant benefit that will help drive advanced analytics and technology innovation.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree, FraudGuard, RegsData, TaxSource and ACI. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005196/en/