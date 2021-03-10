 

ReelTime Receives Approval for Substantial Debt Restructuring Initiative to Dramatically Reduce Potential Dilution and Debt in Preparation of Completing NASDAQ Listing Requirements from The Majority of Debt Holders

Seattle, WA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR): announced that it has begun an initiative to restructure its debt, resulting in a dramatic reduction of potential dilution from convertible notes.

Although currently all convertible notes contain a provision that at no time can the notes be converted that would result in any note holder owning greater than 4.99 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, if all notes were to be converted at face value the number of shares would exceed the authorized amount. The restructuring plan utilizes a combination of paying off certain notes in full and a dramatically re-negotiated conversion price of all notes with an anticipated effect of:

Potential Dilution is expected to be reduced from nearly 3 Billion shares to less than 100 million.

All notes will have strict guidelines restricting any conversions prior to RLTR becoming fully reporting and trading on the NASDAQ Capital Markets.  

The restructuring is expected to be substantially completed in the next two weeks and is anticipated to be reflected in the upcoming financial reports.  RLTR has received approval from note holders representing the majority of the debt to be restructured and/or has made plans to pay off the remaining notes. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: “The restructuring of the debt has been in the works for some time. This is not only a dramatically positive move for the shareholders but will aid significantly in RLTR’s ability to meet the listing requirements set forth by NASDAQ.  This is among the most significant and potentially impactful developments from a corporate structure standpoint to date. Personally, as one of the largest holders or control persons of the debt I completely support this initiative and fully expect it to increase shareholder value in both the short and long term.” 

ReelTime has formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol (NASDAQ:RT) to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved. ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ's requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.

