 

Freddie Mac Prices $939 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F102

10.03.2021   

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $939 million in K Certificates (K-F102 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about March 18, 2021. The K-F102 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

K-F102 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price
AS $939.128 9.47 20 30-day SOFR avg + 20 100.000
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
  • Co-Managers: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC

The K-F102 Certificates will not be rated, and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F102 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF102 Mortgage Trust (KF102 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF102 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F102 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

