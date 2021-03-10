 

Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the mobile health application (mHealth apps) market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The mobile health application market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the mobile health application market. The mobile health application market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the mobile health application market at the global and regional levels. The Global Mobile Health Application Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.4% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 315.4 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices and the wireless infrastructure is referred to as mHealth applications. The adoption of mobile health applications is evolving at a rapid pace. The introduction of 4G and 5G services coupled with the rising internet penetration and offering of smartphones at affordable prices are some of the factors which are aiding growth to the market. In a report it was found that the number of people using mobile internet in 2015 was around 1.9 billion and the number witnessed a sharp rise and increased to around 3 billion by 2020 Moreover, the penetration of smart gadgets, increasing utilization of connected medical devices is leading to the growing adoption of mHealth applications for the management of the disease.

Moreover, the presence of numerous global and local players across the region in the industry is also acting as a growth catalyst to the industry. As per a report more than 50,000 mHealth application developers are operating in the global market who offers the application for paid and free as well. Also, the healthcare providers are more inclined towards the offering of services through mHealth application owing to the reasons such as time savings, money savings, ease of reach, availability of patient's medical history, etc. As per a study by GMC in 2011 30% of doctors used a mobile app for consulting and offering other healthcare services.

