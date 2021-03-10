U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference scheduled on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 3:50 PM ET. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.