 

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation & Tractor Supply Co. Donate $250,000 to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company have teamed up to provide a quarter-million dollars in grants through MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program. A ‘surprise’ $5,000 donation will be made to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state across the country. Organizations are carefully researched and vetted before honoring one outstanding nonprofit in each state.

Photo Courtesy of Miranda Lambert Pictured with two of her shelter dogs, Delta and Jessi.

Bev Lambert, Miranda’s mom and co-founder of MuttNation, who conceived Mutts Across America seven years ago said, “There are so many fantastic organizations doing such great work that selecting the final shelters is always the hardest part.”

Miranda added, “This was our first signature program and it’s our cornerstone. It lets us reward the hard-working rescues and celebrate shelter pets everywhere. It hits all the high notes.” The GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winning, multi-platinum recording artist continued, “We’re so honored to have Tractor Supply Company as our partner. We’re accomplishing so much together and, thanks to their incredibly generous support, this year’s gifts to the shelters will be the most impactful ever. Given the fundraising difficulties rescues have faced over the past year, we know it will make a huge difference to thousands of animals.”

“At Tractor Supply, we love our four-legged friends and appreciate this opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing support for animal shelters across the country.” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply Company. “Miranda’s passion and tremendous dedication dovetails with our mission at Tractor Supply to care for all pets and animals. We are excited to expand our partnership with Miranda and the MuttNation organization to make this the most impactful Mutts Across America yet.”

In addition to this donation, Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation products. A percentage of all sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support the cause.

Since the initiative’s inception, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America has supported more than 350 shelters with over $1.25 million in grants. Here are this year’s recipients:

SHELTER NAME STATE SHELTER NAME STATE
Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt Alabama RezQ Dogs Montana
Straw For Dogs Alaska 12 Hills Dog Rescue Nebraska
Arkansans Assisting Homeless Animals (AAHA) Arkansas Churchill Animal Protection Society Nevada
Friends for Life Animal Rescue Arizona Conway Area Humane Society New Hampshire
Sally's Rescue California Castle of Dreams Animal Rescue New Jersey
Great Pyrenees Rescue and Sanctuary Colorado Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue New Mexico
Double Dog Rescue Connecticut Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue New York
Grass Roots Rescue Delaware Humane Society of Union County North Carolina
The Farm Dog Rescue Florida Furry Friends of Rockin' Rescue North Dakota
Angels Among Us Pet Rescue Georgia Canine Collective Ohio Dog Rescue Ohio
Kaaawa K9 Rescue Hawaii Second Chance Animal Sanctuary Oklahoma
Idaho Humane Society Idaho Three Rivers Humane Society Oregon
Hope Rescues Illinois Home At Last Dog Rescue Pennsylvania
Heaven After Hell Rescues Indiana Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League Rhode Island
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, Inc. Iowa Concerned Citizens for Animals South Carolina
LL Dog Rescue Kansas Hopeless To Homes Animal Rescue South Dakota
Tyson's Chance Kentucky Friends of Williamson County Tennessee
Rescue Rehome Repeat Louisiana Friends of Marshall Animals Texas
Rescue Charlie's Friends Maine Rescue Rovers Dog Adoptions Utah
Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter Maryland Passion 4 Paws Vermont
Sweet Paws Rescue Massachusetts Homeless Animals Rescue Team Virginia
AuCaDo: Australian Cattle Dog Rescue Michigan Motely Zoo Animal Rescue Washington
Pawsitivity Minnesota Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County West Virginia
Dixie Adoptables At Lucedale Animal Shelter Mississippi Coco's Heart Dog Rescue Wisconsin
Needy Paws Rescue Missouri Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary Wyoming

About MuttNation Foundation

