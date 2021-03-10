Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation & Tractor Supply Co. Donate $250,000 to Animal Shelters
Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company have teamed up to provide a quarter-million dollars in grants through MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program. A ‘surprise’ $5,000 donation will be made to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state across the country. Organizations are carefully researched and vetted before honoring one outstanding nonprofit in each state.
Photo Courtesy of Miranda Lambert Pictured with two of her shelter dogs, Delta and Jessi.
Bev Lambert, Miranda’s mom and co-founder of MuttNation, who conceived Mutts Across America seven years ago said, “There are so many fantastic organizations doing such great work that selecting the final shelters is always the hardest part.”
Miranda added, “This was our first signature program and it’s our cornerstone. It lets us reward the hard-working rescues and celebrate shelter pets everywhere. It hits all the high notes.” The GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winning, multi-platinum recording artist continued, “We’re so honored to have Tractor Supply Company as our partner. We’re accomplishing so much together and, thanks to their incredibly generous support, this year’s gifts to the shelters will be the most impactful ever. Given the fundraising difficulties rescues have faced over the past year, we know it will make a huge difference to thousands of animals.”
“At Tractor Supply, we love our four-legged friends and appreciate this opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing support for animal shelters across the country.” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply Company. “Miranda’s passion and tremendous dedication dovetails with our mission at Tractor Supply to care for all pets and animals. We are excited to expand our partnership with Miranda and the MuttNation organization to make this the most impactful Mutts Across America yet.”
In addition to this donation, Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation products. A percentage of all sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support the cause.
Since the initiative’s inception, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America has supported more than 350 shelters with over $1.25 million in grants. Here are this year’s recipients:
|SHELTER NAME
|STATE
|SHELTER NAME
|STATE
|Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt
|Alabama
|RezQ Dogs
|Montana
|Straw For Dogs
|Alaska
|12 Hills Dog Rescue
|Nebraska
|Arkansans Assisting Homeless Animals (AAHA)
|Arkansas
|Churchill Animal Protection Society
|Nevada
|Friends for Life Animal Rescue
|Arizona
|Conway Area Humane Society
|New Hampshire
|Sally's Rescue
|California
|Castle of Dreams Animal Rescue
|New Jersey
|Great Pyrenees Rescue and Sanctuary
|Colorado
|Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue
|New Mexico
|Double Dog Rescue
|Connecticut
|Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue
|New York
|Grass Roots Rescue
|Delaware
|Humane Society of Union County
|North Carolina
|The Farm Dog Rescue
|Florida
|Furry Friends of Rockin' Rescue
|North Dakota
|Angels Among Us Pet Rescue
|Georgia
|Canine Collective Ohio Dog Rescue
|Ohio
|Kaaawa K9 Rescue
|Hawaii
|Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
|Oklahoma
|Idaho Humane Society
|Idaho
|Three Rivers Humane Society
|Oregon
|Hope Rescues
|Illinois
|Home At Last Dog Rescue
|Pennsylvania
|Heaven After Hell Rescues
|Indiana
|Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League
|Rhode Island
|AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, Inc.
|Iowa
|Concerned Citizens for Animals
|South Carolina
|LL Dog Rescue
|Kansas
|Hopeless To Homes Animal Rescue
|South Dakota
|Tyson's Chance
|Kentucky
|Friends of Williamson County
|Tennessee
|Rescue Rehome Repeat
|Louisiana
|Friends of Marshall Animals
|Texas
|Rescue Charlie's Friends
|Maine
|Rescue Rovers Dog Adoptions
|Utah
|Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter
|Maryland
|Passion 4 Paws
|Vermont
|Sweet Paws Rescue
|Massachusetts
|Homeless Animals Rescue Team
|Virginia
|AuCaDo: Australian Cattle Dog Rescue
|Michigan
|Motely Zoo Animal Rescue
|Washington
|Pawsitivity
|Minnesota
|Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County
|West Virginia
|Dixie Adoptables At Lucedale Animal Shelter
|Mississippi
|Coco's Heart Dog Rescue
|Wisconsin
|Needy Paws Rescue
|Missouri
|Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary
|Wyoming
