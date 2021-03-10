FOX News Channel’s Gutfeld! to Debut on Monday, April 5 at 11 PM/ET

Commenting on the launch of his new weekday late-night program, Gutfeld said, “If you cannot tell the other late night shows apart, join the club. They're as bland as string cheese and not nearly as appetizing. It's the same jokes, the same assumptions, probably the same writers, all reading the same columns from the same hacks in the New York Times . So we aren't going to be like them. if you want something different, that isn't afraid to take a risk and call out hypocrisy on all sides, check out Gutfeld! And if you don't, no hard feelings. Although I will hate you forever.”

FOX News Channel (FNC) will debut its new late-night program, Gutfeld!, hosted by Greg Gutfeld on Monday, April 5 th at 11 PM/ET. Following the ratings success of Gutfeld’s weekend primetime show, the new program will expand to five nights per week and increase the network’s original weekday programming to 21 hours per day beginning next month. Gutfeld will continue as co-host of the popular ensemble program The Five and on Saturday, March 13 th , FNC will air the final weekend episode of The Greg Gutfeld Show at 10 PM/ET. A replacement Saturday evening program will be announced at a later date. Additionally, FOX News @ Night anchored by Shannon Bream will launch in its new weeknight timeslot of 12 AM/ET on April 6 th .

Gutfeld! will look at the news of the day through a satiric lens fused with pop culture and will also feature refreshing, light-hearted takes on the day’s top headlines from FNC personalities, actors, politicians, veterans and comedians, including FNC contributor Tom Shillue. Shillue, who was part of Jimmy Fallon’s barbershop quartet “The Ragtime Gals,” has also appeared in his own Comedy Central special, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Last Comic Standing, Comics Unleashed and Broad City.

The Gutfeld! show team will also welcome comedians Joe DeVito and Joe Machi. DeVito was a semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing in 2007 and his latest digital special on Dry Bar Comedy has been viewed by millions. He has also appeared on Comedy Central, the Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival and several late-night programs including CBS’ The Late Late Show. Machi is a writer and stand-up comedian who finished in the top five on Last Comic Standing and won New York Comedy Festival’s Funniest Comedian Competition in 2013. He has also appeared on Comedy Central and has been a frequent guest on various late-night programs.

Gutfeld serves as co-host of ratings juggernaut The Five and hosts FOX News Audio’s podcast The One with Greg Gutfeld. In 2020, The Five and The Greg Gutfeld Show each delivered their most-watched year in cable news history. The Greg Gutfeld Show also outpaced several late-night broadcast programs in total viewers in 2020, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. From 2007-2015, he helmed the overnight alternative cable news show Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld which became a cult favorite.

Prior to joining FNC in 2007, Mr. Gutfeld was the editor-in-chief of Men’s Health, Stuff and Maxim magazines. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Mr. Gutfeld holds a B.A. in English. He has authored five New York Times bestselling books including his latest, “The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help.” He also maintains his own site, “The Gutter.”

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005727/en/