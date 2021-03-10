DSG Global Announces Over $700K in New Sales for its Vantage Tag and INFINITY HD Systems

The company’s new INFINITY HD 12” systems to be installed included Farm Neck Golf Club on Martha’s Vineyard, which continually earns a 4.5 out of 5-star rating in Golf Digest’s “Places to Play,” and is considered by many to be one of the premiere golfing experiences in the Northeast, and Wild March Golf Course in Buffalo, Minnesota, one of the state’s top-rated public courses.

SURREY, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the ongoing installations over the next 45 days of its Vantage Tag system including the INFINITY HD 12”, Tag Text and Tag Golf at nine leading golf clubs with recurring and hardware sales valued at more than $700K.

“We are honored to have our INFINITY HD 12” system selected by Farm Neck and other top courses,” said Patrick Parenti, VP of Global Sales for DSGT. “We offer a great value proposition to both course operators and players. Our Vantage Tag INFINITY system continues to be well received as the only fully integrated course management solution in the industry and we will continue to rollout enhancements and remain excited for the opportunity to address the growing demand.”

In addition to recent sales of its INFINITY system, DSGT is also completing the installation of its Vantage Tag system at two golf clubs, Bayside Golf Club, a world-class public course on Lake McConaughey in Nebraska, and a contract extension at Kedron Dells Golf Club in Oshawa Ontario, Canada.

The Vantage Tag Systems has become the product of choice for clubs demanding rugged, reliable, low-cost course management systems with installations in championship courses in California, Virginia, Florida, Arizona, and other states, as well as globally in Spain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.