 

Icelandair Group hf. Sale and Leaseback of two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 17:00  |  36   |   |   

Icelandair Group has entered into an agreement with Titan Aircraft Investments, the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings and Bain Capital Credit, regarding the sale and leaseback of two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft that will be converted into freighters. Titan Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) will manage these assets. The lease period for each aircraft is 10 years. The agreement will have a positive impact on Icelandair Group’s liquidity.

The conversion is estimated to take place in spring of 2022 and the aircraft will become part of Icelandair Cargo’s fleet in September 2022. Until then, the aircraft will be operated within Icelandair Group’s passenger network and leasing operations. The aircraft will replace the Company’s current two B757-200 freighters that it expects to take out of operation in 2023 and 2024.

Icelandair Group will continue to focus its cargo operations on utilizing belly capacity within its passenger network as well as its own cargo aircraft fleet.


Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO, Icelandair Group:

“We are very pleased to partner with Titan Aviation and Atlas Air to further strengthen our cargo business. With continued positive outlook for cargo operations post COVID, I am confident that the 767-300ER freighters will allow us to maximize new opportunities in our markets. These aircraft carry around 50% more freight than our current two B757-200 freighters and fit very well into our current fleet and network. Our aim is to increase the capacity in our markets, as well as strengthen Iceland as a hub for cargo between continents in a similar way as our passenger hub that provides attractive connections between continents.“


Michael T. Steen, President and CEO of Titan Aviation Holdings:

“We are delighted to welcome Icelandair as a strategic customer and to support their long-term expansion plans. The 767-300ER is a very attractive medium-sized freighter and we are excited to manage these two aircraft on behalf of the joint venture.  We currently own 21 767-300ER freighters, which provide us with extensive experience in this aircraft fleet.”


Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations
E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications & CSR
E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Sale and Leaseback of two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft Icelandair Group has entered into an agreement with Titan Aircraft Investments, the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings and Bain Capital Credit, regarding the sale and leaseback of two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft that will be converted into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Traffic Data February 2021
08.03.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Registration for Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021
05.03.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
26.02.21
Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 12 March 2021
18.02.21
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. – ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 12 MARCH 2021
12.02.21
The Nomination Committee‘s Report
11.02.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Sale of remaining 25% share in Icelandair Hotels
09.02.21
Presentation of Q4 and 12M 2020 financial result
08.02.21
Strong position despite unprecedented challenges
08.02.21
Traffic Data January 2021