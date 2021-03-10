Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Søren Daniel Niegel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 2,425
|2,619
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,619
DKK 6,352,162
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014
