 

Industry Players in Heparin Market Working Concertedly to Commercialize Affordable and Effacious Products, Market to Garner CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 - 2027

Prevalence of mortality of coagulation disorders particularly venous thromboembolism (VTE) has nudged regulatory agencies to approve safer heparin and anticoagulants by top players

Low-molecular-weight heparins (LMWHs) gathering traction, biosimilars a huge avenue

ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heparin, also known as unfractionated heparin, are a category of anticoagulant in medical sector. It finds use in reducing the incidence and mortality associated with coagulation disorders, and is derived from bovine and porcine sources. The heparin market has witnessed rapid strides from relentless efforts of healthcare companies to unveil affordable and safer anticoagulants in patient populations. Target cohorts for using these agents are venous thromboembolism (VTE), treatment of deep vein thromboses (DVT), and pulmonary embolism (PE). Of various product types, low-molecular-weight heparins (LMWHs) have gathered immense attention. Heparin products can be administered in both oral and parenteral modes.

Clocking a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027, the market is projected to climb to a valuation of US$ 19.4 Bn by 2027-end. Demand for extended-duration anticoagulants is projected spur clinical advancements in the market.

Key Findings of Heparin Market Study

  • Mortality Associated With Coagulation Disorders To Spur Commercialization Pace

The high mortality of various coagulation disorders is a key trend boosting the prospects in the heparin market. Venous thromboembolic disease (VTE)-related mortality is high in hospitalized patients even post-operatively. Overall, coagulation disorders have shown substantial mortality and morbidity around the world. In developed regions, such as in Europe, they have led to millions of deaths over the past few years. This necessitates the clinical need for safer and effacious heparin products among the healthcare teams. The incidence and prevalence of venous thromboembolism or VTE in the U.S. especially has led to the demand for anticoagulants of extended activity and lower side effects. Further, the high recurrence of VTE is a key concern among healthcare providers.

