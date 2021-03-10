 

UBS Advisors Gerry Bandini and David Chodosch Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Gerard (“Gerry”) Bandini and David Chodosch, Financial Advisors and Senior Portfolio Manager’s in the firm’s Jericho, New York office, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

Throughout a combined 56-year career in the financial services industry, Gerry and David have worked with high-net-worth families to develop detailed financial plans to put them on a successful path to achieve their investment goals.

“We are extremely proud that Gerry and David have been recognized on this prestigious list," said Amanda Librizzi, Jericho Office Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "They continuously provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service. It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their long-standing dedication to their clients and recognized for their industry achievements."

Gerry joined UBS in 2008 after nine years at Smith Barney and prior tenure of 10 years at Merrill Lynch. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Marketing from Fordham University, and holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation. Gerry and his wife live with their two sons in Manhasset Hills, NY.

David joined UBS in 2008 after 10 years at Smith Barney and prior tenure of four years with Merrill Lynch. He received his Bachelor’s degree in History, with a minor in Sociology and Spanish from Union College in Schenectady, NY. David and his wife live with their three children in Port Washington, NY.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

About UBS Global Wealth Management
 As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
 UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.



Disclaimer

