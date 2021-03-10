 

Marel Director candidates, final agenda and proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2021

The deadline for declaring candidature for the Marel hf. Board of Directors passed on 3 March at 4pm GMT. The Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 17 March 2021.

The seven candidates for the Board of Directors are the following:

Ann Elisabeth Savage, Spalding, UK
Arnar Thor Masson, Reykjavík, Iceland
Astvaldur Johannsson, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland
Lillie Li Valeur, Vejle, Denmark
Dr Olafur Gudmundsson, Princeton, New Jersey, US
Dr Svafa Grönfeldt, Boston, US
Ton van der Laan, Berlicum, Netherlands


For further information on each candidate, please find a short bio attached and archived on the AGM 2021 page on the Company´s website: marel.com/agm

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 to 7 members. The Board of Directors proposes that the Company’s shareholders elect seven directors to serve on the Board of Directors.

Notice to submit proposals or matters to be considered by the meeting has passed, as per Article 4.21 of the Company's Articles of Association.

Final agenda and proposals to the meeting are hereby attached.

