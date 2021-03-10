Sword Group | Confirmation of the Performance Announced on 25 January

2021 Perimeter | 2020 Organic Growth: +9.2% - 2020 EBITDA Margin: 14.0%

2021 Objectives | Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Margin: 13%





2020 Consolidated Revenue: €212.5 m



2020 Revenue from the 2021 perimeter: €169.2 m





ANALYSIS



The variations in the Sword Group perimeter in 2020 may be summarised as follows:



- Disposal of the Group’s French activities,



- Acquisition of Codify in the UK and of Lemonade Software Development in Spain.



The company had a successful 2020 despite the Coronavirus crisis thanks to:



- Its presence on markets spared by the crisis, such as the European Union for example,



- Its high added-value expertise on markets that generate high volumes of business, such as Oil & Gas,



- Its leading positions in technological niches.



With a strong net cash position (€105.8 m (i)), the Group has the wherewithal to pursue with its dividend policy, to envisage buoyant organic growth, to finance new initiatives and to make acquisitions, if the valuations make it possible.



(i) This cash is calculated according to the previous standards. In IFRS 16 and without taking into account the hypothetical capital gains from the buyback of shares in the subsidiaries, the cash position amounts to €98 m.





THE DIVIDENDS POLICY



2020 is a year that generated exceptional profits. For this reason, the Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting to set the dividend amount for 2020 at €7.2 per share.



Given that an advance payment of €2.4 per share was made in September 2020, an additional €4.8 per share will be distributed in May 2021, on condition that it is approved by the General Meeting on 28 April 2021.



THE OUTLOOK FOR 2021-2024



Sword Group plans double digit annual organic growth combined with an EBITDA margin of 13%.



The full business plan is available for consultation on the Sword Group Web site.





