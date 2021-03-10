 

ViewSonic and Pantone Announce Lucky Draw Online Campaign, "Become a Color Expert"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 18:00  |  52   |   |   

Answer Questions for the Chance to Win a Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a monitor

BREA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic[1], a leading global provider of visual solutions, and Pantone, the leading global color authority, together announce a lucky draw online campaign, "Become a Color Expert". Starting March 10th, 2021, those who correctly answer fun facts related to Pantone and ColorPro VP68a monitors on the campaign webpage will have the chance to win a Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a professional monitor and other special Pantone prizes.

Answer fun facts related to Pantone and ColorPro VP68a monitors on the campaign webpage correctly, and have the chance to win a Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a professional monitor and other special Pantone prizes.

"We are glad to partner with Pantone to host this creative campaign, inviting everyone to join to improve color-related knowledge and also have a chance to take home our Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a monitor," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With Pantone's validation, it's proved that the VP2768a monitor delivers outstanding color performance for creative innovators while also meeting the discerning needs of content creators. We will continue working closely with Pantone to have even more ColorPro monitors carrying Pantone validations in the future."

"ColorPro VP68a professional monitors have fully met the Pantone Validated requirements by passing the full range simulations test of the Pantone Formula Guide, delivering realistic, vivid, and faithful color results," said Iain Trevor Pike, Director of Licensing at Pantone. "By announcing the 'Become a Color Expert' campaign with ViewSonic, we sustain our close partnership and mutual goal to bring the sparkle of reliable color results to creators all around the world."

The "Become a Color Expert" campaign will start on March 10th, and end on April 11th. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on April 26th, 2021. Participants are required to answer four questions related to Pantone fun facts and ColorPro VP68a monitors. Those who answer all the questions correctly will be entitled to join the lucky draw. There is not only a chance to win a ColorPro VP2768a monitor, but also special prizes designed in Pantone's Color of the Year 2021, PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViewSonic and Pantone Announce Lucky Draw Online Campaign, "Become a Color Expert" Answer Questions for the Chance to Win a Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a monitor BREA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ViewSonic[1], a leading global provider of visual solutions, and Pantone, the leading global color authority, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - 33.1 Million BOE in 2020 Year-End Proved Reserves
Industrial Gases Market Size Worth $147.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
IoT Professional Services Market worth $149.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
NagaWorld Kind Hearts ESG initiatives honoured with 4 Stevie Awards for 2nd year running
Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area