ViewSonic and Pantone Announce Lucky Draw Online Campaign, "Become a Color Expert"

BREA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic [1] , a leading global provider of visual solutions, and Pantone, the leading global color authority, together announce a lucky draw online campaign, "Become a Color Expert". Starting March 10 th , 2021, those who correctly answer fun facts related to Pantone and ColorPro VP68a monitors on the campaign webpage will have the chance to win a Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a professional monitor and other special Pantone prizes.

"We are glad to partner with Pantone to host this creative campaign, inviting everyone to join to improve color-related knowledge and also have a chance to take home our Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a monitor," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With Pantone's validation, it's proved that the VP2768a monitor delivers outstanding color performance for creative innovators while also meeting the discerning needs of content creators. We will continue working closely with Pantone to have even more ColorPro monitors carrying Pantone validations in the future."

"ColorPro VP68a professional monitors have fully met the Pantone Validated requirements by passing the full range simulations test of the Pantone Formula Guide, delivering realistic, vivid, and faithful color results," said Iain Trevor Pike, Director of Licensing at Pantone. "By announcing the 'Become a Color Expert' campaign with ViewSonic, we sustain our close partnership and mutual goal to bring the sparkle of reliable color results to creators all around the world."

The "Become a Color Expert" campaign will start on March 10th, and end on April 11th. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on April 26th, 2021. Participants are required to answer four questions related to Pantone fun facts and ColorPro VP68a monitors. Those who answer all the questions correctly will be entitled to join the lucky draw. There is not only a chance to win a ColorPro VP2768a monitor, but also special prizes designed in Pantone's Color of the Year 2021, PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating.