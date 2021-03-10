DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 of BRAIN AG 10.03.2021 / 18:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved by a large majority

Shareholders vote for change of company name to BRAIN Biotech AG

Shareholder majority approves capital anticipatory resolutions



At today's Annual General Meeting of B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG), the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board was approved by a large majority. All of the Annual General Meeting resolutions were passed by the shareholders, including the application for conditional and authorized capital as well as the change of the company name to BRAIN Biotech AG.

Since its foundation 28 years ago, BRAIN has evolved from a research-driven and network-oriented biotech startup into a production-oriented, integrated company with a strong scientific foundation. In the future, this development will also be reflected in the name.

Chief Executive Officer Adriaan Moelker summarizes the positive developments as: "We focused our development pipeline on seven promising R&D programs; together with our partner Roquette we have transferred our protein sweetener Brazzein to the commercialization phase; we purchased the outstanding minority stake of WeissBioTech; and we have again invested in the promising enzymatic wound-cleaning program as part of our SolasCure shareholding. Last but not least, our effective crisis management of the Covid 19 pandemic and forward-looking actions with regard to the Brexit also contributed to a successful fiscal year."