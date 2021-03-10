 

DGAP-News B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 of BRAIN AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.03.2021, 18:11  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 of BRAIN AG

10.03.2021 / 18:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zwingenberg, Germany, 10 March 2021

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 of BRAIN AG

  • Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved by a large majority
  • Shareholders vote for change of company name to BRAIN Biotech AG
  • Shareholder majority approves capital anticipatory resolutions


At today's Annual General Meeting of B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG), the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board was approved by a large majority. All of the Annual General Meeting resolutions were passed by the shareholders, including the application for conditional and authorized capital as well as the change of the company name to BRAIN Biotech AG.

Since its foundation 28 years ago, BRAIN has evolved from a research-driven and network-oriented biotech startup into a production-oriented, integrated company with a strong scientific foundation. In the future, this development will also be reflected in the name.

Chief Executive Officer Adriaan Moelker summarizes the positive developments as: "We focused our development pipeline on seven promising R&D programs; together with our partner Roquette we have transferred our protein sweetener Brazzein to the commercialization phase; we purchased the outstanding minority stake of WeissBioTech; and we have again invested in the promising enzymatic wound-cleaning program as part of our SolasCure shareholding. Last but not least, our effective crisis management of the Covid 19 pandemic and forward-looking actions with regard to the Brexit also contributed to a successful fiscal year."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 of BRAIN AG DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 of BRAIN AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE: SGL Carbon erhält 42,9 Mio. Euro Fördermittel unter IPCEI für ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG appoints Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co expects very considerably improved income in 2021 after decline in 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE: SGL Carbon receives 42.9 million euros funding under IPCEI for graphite anode ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Ergebnisse der Hauptversammlung zum Finanzjahr 2019/20 der BRAIN AG (deutsch)
18:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Ergebnisse der Hauptversammlung zum Finanzjahr 2019/20 der BRAIN AG
26.02.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG, Ergebnisse Q1 '20/'21 (deutsch)
26.02.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG, Ergebnisse Q1 '20/'21
26.02.21
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG Q1 '20/'21 Results
24.02.21
100-Bagger: Drei deutsche Aktien, die sich verhundertfachen könnten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
564
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology kaufen?