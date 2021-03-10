 

Alchimie Enters the U.S. Market With the Acquisition of Some of TV4Entertainment’s Thematic Channels

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces the acquisition of the publishing assets of TV4Entertainment, the global leader in OTT streaming channels.

Through this operation, Alchimie is acquiring a portfolio of nearly ten thematic SVOD channels, such as Motorland (Motors), DocCom TV (documentary), Nautical Mile (boating), Gone TV (hunt/Fish), Inside Outside (home and garden), comprising thousands of hours of streaming content and targeting underserved and passionate global communities. The assets already include a base of nearly 15,000 subscribers representing sales of nearly 1 million USD.

TV4Entertainment’s publishing assets benefit from co-publishing agreements with leading worldwide media groups All3Media and Flame, which have already produced themed OTT channels with sizeable and growing audiences in the factual entertainment space. These assets include content across various categories and tier-one distribution partnerships with Amazon channels and Roku enabling TV4’s OTT channels to reach a substantial portion of the global U.S. audience.

The operation is consistent with Alchimie’s external growth strategy that aims to accelerate its international expansion through the acquisition of international publishing portfolios, including distribution and content rights agreements, as well as channels with mature subscriber bases. The amount paid for the deal, is undisclosed but it is operated on the basis of a competitive revenue multiple compared to that of Alchimie.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, founder and CEO of Alchimie, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome an experienced and close-knit team that will help us to establish a strong footprint in the US market. Acquiring the U.S. publishing assets of TV4Entertainment is a transformative operation that allows us to save a significant amount of time in terms of development and provides us with the ability to directly capitalize on high-quality assets validated on the US market. Moreover, we plan to rapidly leverage the in-depth connections of TV4Entertainment’s partnerships in the US streaming ecosystem, in particular its tier-one agreements in both co-publishing and distribution. We also intend to rapidly activate new synergies between our existing English-speaking channel offer and opportunities in the US and are confident in the successful integration of these assets, supported by our close ties within the team. Our ambition is to reach a turnover of one million euros in the United States by 2021. With this acquisition, Alchimie is accelerating the execution of its strategy, positioning itself as the future global leader on SVOD affinity thematic content, in accordance with the roadmap announced at the time of the capital increase.”

