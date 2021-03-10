Adocia Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial for M1Pram in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases, announced today the initiation of a Phase 2 study in type 1 diabetes (T1D). The purpose of the study is to confirm and optimize the safety and efficacy of M1Pram in comparison with insulin lispro (Humalog, Eli Lilly) in regard to glycemic control and body weight reduction.

“We are pleased to launch this ambitious study so rapidly. This Phase 2 study will allow us to evaluate a larger sample size and obtain additional data on M1Pram following the promising results in our previous studies,” said Olivier Soula, Deputy CEO and Director of R&D at Adocia “M1Pram could improve glycemic control and reduce weight for overweight and obese patients, something that no other insulin has been able to offer”.