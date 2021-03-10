 

Claranova Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro Is Appointed to the Board of Directors

Claranova SE (Paris:CLA) (ISIN: FR0013426004) today announces the co-optation of Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro as a new member of the Group’s Board of Directors. This appointment will be submitted to the shareholders’ approval at the next General Meeting.

An iconic figure of entrepreneurship and the digital universe, Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro is President of the Supervisory Board of the group Talentia Software, a leading provider of Finance Payroll and HR product solutions she managed from 2007 to the end of 2018. She successfully completed several acquisitions which contributed to multiplying its revenue by four and getting the Group back on the track to profitable growth. Elected “Woman Entrepreneur of the Year” by the French business magazine, Usine Nouvelle, in 2012, Ms. Chaine-Ribeiro is also Co-President of the European and International Commission of MEDEF, the leading network of entrepreneurs in France and President of the French Federation of Very Small Businesses (FTPE). She is also a member of the strategic committee promoting the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region under the direction of its President, Valérie Pécresse.

An enthusiastic advocate of business interests, Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro also actively promotes the position of women in business, particularly in the technology sector. Member of the Board of the not-for-profit organization, “Women Equity for Growth”, and Vice President of the not-for-profit “Women in Leadership”, in 2011 she created the “Women in the Digital Industry” Commission of Syntec Numérique, the French professional association for the digital industry. From 2014 to 2018, she served as the first woman President of the Syntec Federation that represents Syntec Numérique, Syntec-Ingénierie, Syntec Etudes et Conseil, as well as the Event and Professional Training business activities. During the same period, she became a member of MEDEF’s Executive Committee, joining the Bureau after Pierre Gattaz in 2016.

Ms. Chaine-Ribeiro is an Officer of the National Order of Merit and Knight of the Legion of Honor.

Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro commented “I am extremely honored to join Claranova as a member of the Board of Directors and determined to put all my experience to the service of the Group and its shareholders to continue the remarkable work accomplished over the last few years. While Claranova’s qualities are unique, they are still not sufficiently recognized. I am joining Claranova at an important phase in its development, with the conviction that its growth potential remains considerable.”

Pierre Cesarini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Claranova, commenting on this appointment stated: “We are extremely proud to welcome Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro as a new member of our Board of Directors. Her entrepreneurial experience and her thorough understanding of the digital sector and growth companies will represent extremely valuable assets to intelligently guide Claranova’s development strategy. With a reinforced organization and governance, Claranova is entering a new phase in its development for achieving its goals and its transformation in size.”

FY 2020-2021 H1 results: March 31, 2021

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Ticker :  CLA
ISIN : FR0013426004



